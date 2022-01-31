Cedric Alexander Reacts To Fan’s Comment That Was Made About His Daughter

As PWMania.com previously reported, Twitter user posted a photo of Ronda Rousey from the end of the 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match and included the following caption:

“Heard Big Swole’s daughter is back watching WWE cause somebody that looks like her won the Rumble”

Big Swole commented on the tweet and her husband Cedric Alexander addressed it as well:

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this but here we go

I will not tolerate my daughter being brought up on this bird app. As a professional wrestler I expect people to have opinions on my performances or what I say in promos or interviews, but My daughter is not a punchline for you to use on the internet to make yourself look cool. Have some respect and grow the hell up.”