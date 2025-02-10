Cedric Alexander Teases Future After WWE Release Amid AEW Speculation

Cedric Alexander was among the many WWE stars released on Friday, alongside Elektra Lopez, Isla Dawn, AOP (Rezar & Akam) with their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, WWE opted not to renew Sonya Deville’s contract.

Following his release, speculation has grown about Alexander potentially joining AEW, especially given his ties to The Hurt Syndicate, a faction that has received a strong push since debuting in AEW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select previously reported that “AEW sources expected several within the Hurt Syndicate to push for him.” However, there have been no further updates on whether Tony Khan is actively interested in bringing him in.

Amid the speculation, Alexander shared a photo on social media of The Hurt Business action figures from WWE. However, in the image, the figures are sporting AEW titles, fueling rumors that he may reunite with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in AEW.

Recently, Lashley and Benjamin captured the AEW Tag Team Championships by defeating Private Party. With the faction gaining momentum, Alexander’s potential arrival would only add to their dominance.

While nothing is confirmed, Alexander’s social media post has certainly caught the attention of fans and has added to the speculation surrounding his next move.