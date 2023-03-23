Special Guests To Appear At “Celebration: The Magic Of Nigel McGuinness” On 3/30

Nigel McGuinness’ magic is coming to WrestleMania Weekend.

This week, the ‘Celebration: The Magic of Nigel McGuinness’ special event was announced for WrestleMania Weekend featuring special guests.

The official synopsis for the event scheduled for March 30, 2023 reads as follows:

After years of entertaining fans and friends with close-up magic, former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness is finally taking their suggestion to do his own show – for one-night only – on Thursday, March 30th.

Part spoken word, part interview with surprise guests – “Celebration” is an homage to the life-long love of professional wrestling – his experiences, and friendships, that came with it — AUTHENTIC – POIGNANT – BRILLIANT

This exciting, last-minute, can’t miss event is packed with stunning magical effects for a once-in-a-lifetime evening you will remember forever.

Set in the beautiful and intimate Illusion Magic Lounge theater – perfect for magic – TICKETS ARE LIMITED so get yours as soon as you can.

