Special Guests To Appear At “Celebration: The Magic Of Nigel McGuinness” On 3/30

Nigel McGuinness’ magic is coming to WrestleMania Weekend.

This week, the ‘Celebration: The Magic of Nigel McGuinness’ special event was announced for WrestleMania Weekend featuring special guests.

The official synopsis for the event scheduled for March 30, 2023 reads as follows:

After years of entertaining fans and friends with close-up magic, former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness is finally taking their suggestion to do his own show – for one-night only – on Thursday, March 30th.



Part spoken word, part interview with surprise guests – “Celebration” is an homage to the life-long love of professional wrestling – his experiences, and friendships, that came with it — AUTHENTIC – POIGNANT – BRILLIANT



This exciting, last-minute, can’t miss event is packed with stunning magical effects for a once-in-a-lifetime evening you will remember forever.



Set in the beautiful and intimate Illusion Magic Lounge theater – perfect for magic – TICKETS ARE LIMITED so get yours as soon as you can.

Huge moment for me – years in the making – very limited availability – super excited to see everyone there – next Thursday Mar 30th – 8pm – Illusion Magic Lounge Santa Monicahttps://t.co/ef5wQ3mTeO — nigel mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) March 23, 2023