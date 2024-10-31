Celebrity In Advanced Discussions For A Potential Appearance On WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

WWE reached an agreement with Netflix to move its flagship show, Monday Night Raw, from the USA Network to the streaming service starting in January 2025. The first episode is expected to be big, with appearances from legends like John Cena.

Travis Scott could also appear on the episode. Triple H and Scott have posted photos together on social media. Earlier this year, Scott was backstage at a Raw show in Houston.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that Scott’s team is in talks with WWE about possibly featuring him on the Raw premiere.

WrestleVotes, “There have been some preliminary high-level discussions to have rap superstar Travis Scott appear on the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix from Los Angeles on January 6. Of course, Scott and the WWE have a strong relationship, as he and Rey Mysterio appeared together at Fanatics Fest this past summer in New York City. In addition, WWE will have a presence at the upcoming Complex Con event in Las Vegas, which features Travis Scott among other musical icons. TC, it is worth noting that his song FE!N has been used in all the promotional material for Wrestlemania 41, so WWE is looking to go down this route, the route of bringing in some heavy mainstream names for Netflix debut, and they don’t get much bigger in the pop culture world than Travis Scott.”