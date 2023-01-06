Certain People in AAA Believed Dragon Lee Signing With WWE Was a Joke

After finding success in the wrestling industry while working for ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW, Dragon Lee is the latest name to sign with WWE recently.

WWE officially signed him in late December. Lee won over AEW fans a few months ago as a member of Los Ingobernables.

After he and Dralsitico defeated FTR to win the AAA Tag Team Titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones event in Acapulco, he announced his signing with WWE.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, certain AAA members thought that Dragon Lee joining WWE was a joke and not at all real.

“The announcers, as well as a lot of fans and media, believed the Dragon Lee going to WWE story was a joke since their version of April Fool’s day was the day of the show. That’s why they no sold his interview talking about going to WWE after winning the tag titles,” Meltzer wrote.

WWE hopes to have Lee on the main roster by next year, as they believe he can be the next big Hispanic star in the mold of Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.