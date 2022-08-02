Certain WWE Stars Worried About Losing Their Spots With Triple H in Charge of Creative

With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative department, both talent and fans are very optimistic. That might not apply to everyone, though.

After not getting as much use as some would have hoped under Vince McMahon, wrestlers like Ciampa are about to receive a major push. Under Triple H’s direction, some wrestlers won’t be pushed as much as they were under Vince.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that those in WWE are aware of this:

“I thought it [RAW] was definitely better. But, you know, again, the original stuff is going to be better and, you know, we’ll wait and see. It’s going to be several weeks before everything’s positioned. There’s going to be some people who, you know, I’ve heard from some talent and generally, they are positive, but there are definitely people who are worried that they’re going to lose their spots and there will be some people who will because you’re going to have different visions of who the top people are and not everyone can be a top person.”

Omos had been heavily pushed by Vince because of his stature, but he wasn’t used on Monday’s RAW and instead worked a Main Event match against Ezekiel before RAW this week. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

You can listen to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio below: