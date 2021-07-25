Cesar Duran Makes First Live Appearance In MLW and Reveals Big Announcement

Cesar Duran, better known as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, made his official MLW debut on tonight’s Battle Riot III.

He portrays the owner and proprietor of Azteca Underground. He also made an announcement at the show as well as he noted after speaking with MLW owner Court Bauer, Duran and Bauer made a deal that he will now act as the matchmaker for MLW.

Duran made his first on-screen appearance for MLW Fusion back in May.