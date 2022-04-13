Cesaro Changes His Handle On Social Media

Former WWE Superstar Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) has changed his Instagram handle to @claudiocsro. His Twitter handle is still @WWECesaro, but that’s likely because he’s waiting for the transfer process to go through so that he can keep his profile verification.

This profile change on Instagram could be a sign that the veteran pro wrestler plans to use “Claudio Csro” or a variation of that name as his ring name when he returns to action. He filed to trademark the “CSRO” name back in March for multiple uses, including pro wrestling/sports entertainment, coffee, and pro wrestling.

While news on Cesaro’s pro wrestling future has been quiet, he continues to be active on his “Claudio’s Cafe” channel on Twitch, playing games like League of Legends and PGA Tour, among others.

Cesaro left WWE on February 24 after more than 10 years with the company. It was reported that his contract expired and the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Cesaro is free to sign with anyone he wants as there was no non-compete clause with WWE.

There’s no word on what Cesaro has planned for his pro wrestling future, but we will keep you updated.