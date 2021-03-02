Cesaro Comments On His Current Push In WWE

During an interview with SI.com, Cesaro talked about his current push in WWE:

“You have to work in a relationship. It is no different in wrestling. And why believe this time will be different? You have to.”

“I’ll never lose hope. Yes, it’s difficult, but that just makes me want to work harder. Over time, you feel that pain when you don’t achieve what you want. This isn’t about overnight results. There have been times of frustration, where I questioned if I could keep going, but you keep trying and find a way. When you love something, you stay true to it. That is how I feel about wrestling.”

“I want to represent the industry I love,” he says. “I want to be the champion that defends his title every week. I feel like Drew McIntyre did a tremendous job with that during a difficult year. He was a fighting champion, and he was a great inspiration. I will also make it special.”

“I will bring that title all over the world, to places that haven’t had a Network special yet. I would bring the universal championship to Mexico, England, India, Japan and across Europe. I would love for that to be my legacy. That’s what I want to do, and that will be my defining run.”