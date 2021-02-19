Cesaro Opens Up About Why He Hasn’t Been A Top Star

Cesaro recently did an interview with NYPost.com and here are the highlights.

Elimination Chamber: “Just two years ago we had “KofiMania”, right. That was kicked off by [the] Chamber as well. As much as I feel every moment of the year is important, this part of the year where it goes into WrestleMania season is overdrive. It’s important to pick up some momentum and it’s also really hard to pick up some momentum. I feel like I’ve managed to do that. I’m extremely excited. I’m also excited for all the people who have been supporting me over the past years. Hopefully, I make them proud.”

Having his own KofiMania without fans: “I want to say next to impossible because … it is not impossible but it is very, very hard because I feel the fans are such a big part in what we do and they are such a big part in all the moments we create. Look at Kofimania, look at Becky Lynch, look at Daniel Bryan, Edge coming back at the Rumble. Those are all moments that were made extra special by the fans. Now our challenge is to make moments with the virtual audience and trying to resonate with the fans in different ways.”

Why he hasn’t been in the main event in WWE: “I think there have been a lot of different variables that go into it. Sometimes I feel like the squeaky wheel gets the grease kind of thing. Sometimes something that’s always there and reliable you kind of start to overlook it because you take it for granted. I always try to create as much momentum as I could and do the best with what I was given and am given and I think that’s the important part. Just keep working hard and make the best every single time with the opportunities that you’re given. If you look at some of the past greats, it all took them a while to come into their own and get to the world champion level. Yes, there are a few people that did it fast. But look at Edge, look at Bret Hart, look at all those guys. They are all with WWE for almost 10 years before they hit their big break.”