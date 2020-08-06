Cesaro Reveals Advice He Got From John Cena

Cesaro recently did an interview with Sport1. Here are the highlights.

WALTER’s potential for success on the main roster: “I’ve known WALTER for a while, but it’s great to see his success and the reactions of fans in the United States. They knew who he was when he arrived and that makes me incredibly happy. There is no limit for WALTER. You have to wait and see what time brings.”

Not getting a big singles run in WWE: “I’m trying to make the best of every opportunity and situation. I complement the strengths of my tag team partners very well. Maybe that proves that I’m a very good team player. Tag team wrestling is a challenge in itself and I enjoy that.”

How he approaches his matches: “I want to get better every day, that’s how I handle my career. If I can’t do it anymore, it’s time to stop. A wise man named John Cena once told me that you are only as good as you were in your last match. I want my last match to be great. When I see that this is no longer possible, you have to stop. I don’t know when that is.”