Cesaro & Xavier Woods On 12-Hour Charity Stream Today, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Video

– The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, the two KCs of WWE NXT, hanging out at the recent WWE Performance Center NXT TV tapings.

The video was recorded before Carter and Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Santana Garrett in a dark match before the March 11 tapings, which was the Fan Appreciation Night episode with fans in the crowd.

The good friends, who call themselves Team Ninja, make it clear that they want their own show on the WWE PC YouTube channel.

– Cesaro and Xavier Woods will be gaming today in the 12-hour Twitch Live Stream Aid 2020.

The 12-hour charity stream begins at 12pm ET later today and will benefit the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Cesaro and Woods are set to be on at around 4:30pm ET when they play in the UNO Twitch Rivals tournament.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the Twitch Live Stream Aid 2020 event, including news on musical performances: