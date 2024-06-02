Cezar Bononi Says His Match With Malakai Black Saved His Job In WWE

Former WWE and AEW star Cezar Bononi recently appeared on an episode of the Developmentally Speaking podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how his match with AEW star Malakai Black during their time in WWE NXT saved his job in WWE at the time.

Bononi said, “Yeah, the first match that I had on TV, for sure, with Aleister Black, Malakai. There were so many people saying to me that was not going to make it to TV ever then I had that opportunity. It was a really good opportunity. To be honest, I was going to be fired the next day but I did such a good job in that match that saved my job.”

On whether he knew he would get fired:

“Cuts. Just cuts. They had to cut and I understand the business, it’s all good. They just had to cut to get new people and whoever is not getting good results, they cut. That’s how business works. I never thought there was something personal or whatever. Actually, I was not delivering whatever was necessary as well. I totally understand on the business side of that. The good thing is that I got at least one chance to do something, and I did it good.”

You can check out Bononi’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)