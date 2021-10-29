Chad Gable Announces Graduation From Full Sail University

WWE RAW Superstar Chad Gable graduated from Full Saul University on Thursday.

Gable took to Twitter today to announce that he has graduated from the former home of WWE NXT with a Masters degree in Fine Arts, with a focus on Media Design. He previously received a Bachelors in the same field back in 2010.

Gable noted in his Twitter statement how he graduated with a GPA of 4.0, and as Valedictorian. He also received the Advanced Achievement award, which is given to the student most likely to succeed in their chosen field.

WWE covered Gable’s degree on their website and congratulated him, writing, “Congratulations go out to Gabble on his major accomplishment and as he celebrates with his favorite game EarthBound, know that unlike Giygas, the WWE Universe is filled with all sorts of emotions for you!”

You can see Gable’s full statement below: