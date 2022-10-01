Chad Gable & Braun Strowman Trade Verbal Jabs Ahead Of WWE Raw Showdown On Monday

Chad Gable knows Braun Strowman better and for longer than anyone else in the WWE locker room today.

This coming Monday night, that is something he is using to fuel his confidence before stepping inside the squared circle for his scheduled showdown against “The Monster Among Men” on WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Saturday, the Alpha Academy tag-team member took to social media to comment on the Strowman match on this coming week’s installment of the three-hour red brand WWE on USA Network television program.

“This Monday, on WWE Raw,” the caption to the post containing a video with additional comments from Gable promoting the Strowman match for the 10/3 episode of Raw began. “Sure, I was a bit nervous about this match at first, until I remembered… I’ve known Braun Strowman longer than anyone in WWE.”

Gable concluded, “The advantage is mine. See you Monday, Minnesota.”

Less than an hour after the above post from Gable was published, the massive WWE Superstar surfaced on social media to share his own sentiments on their tumultuous tilt taking place on TV.

“Hold your family close,” Strowman’s response to Gable’s tweet began. “You have two more nights with them. I’m sorry for what’s about to happen. #YouveBeenWarned.”

