Chad Gable Discusses Initial Plans For The Kurt Angle Son Storyline

WWE star Chad Gable appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including the initial plans for the Kurt Angle son storyline and how it was him that was supposed to be revealed as Angle’s on-screen son instead of Jason Jordan.

Gable said, “There was never any talk of any of that until it happened. We found out about that whole thing the day before, or two days before. We got called in, they told us the deal and up until that point, we thought we were just hunky dory tag team for the long run. But that night, they sent Jason to wherever TV was, and they sent me to Birmingham, Alabama. I just sat in my hotel room and watched Monday Night Raw as they announced. And I said, What? Okay. And that was it. And that’s how I found out.”

On him being Kurt Angle’s son making a lot of sense:

“You would think so [laughs]. Yeah, I don’t know. I think Jason, I mean, what a talent first of all. But he was such a strapping young lad, and probably in the company’s eyes at that point in time out of the two of us. I mean, dude, besides his unfortunate injury, he was going to be a superstar. He was off and running with the stuff he was doing with Seth Rollins. And I know he got a lot of crap when he first started with the stuff with Kurt and the character he had taken on. But people didn’t realize that was how you were supposed to feel about that character. He was playing it perfectly and everyone was very critical of a lot of the traits that the character was doing and I’m like, you’re doing it right, that’s what you’re supposed to be doing. Right before his injury, he was peaking and he was getting all these awesome singles matches. He had wrestled Cena and he was wrestling all these guys just killing it, dude. What an unfortunate end. But thankfully, he’s taken on a producer position. I mean, every time he tells me that he’s got my segment or my matches, I’m like, oh baby, music to my ears.”

You can check out Gable’s comments in the video below.