Chad Gable Discusses Possibly Becoming A Singles Champion In WWE

WWE star Chad Gable appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including the potential of him becoming a Singles Champion in the company.

Gable said, “I hope so. I feel like I also am disappointed in the fact that I didn’t grab one during that whole run [against Sami Zayn]. Because I also don’t want to give the fans the impression that like, well he’s great, but he’s also just the guy that can’t win the big one, where I know I am and I know I can. But what this is doing is I think for me building that first one to mean almost as much as maybe it’s ever meant for anybody.”

“I’ve come so close so many times, the Gunther stuff, what it did for my career, what Gunther did for my career can’t be overstated. I have him to thank so much for the way he elevated me. Then moving on to the stuff with Sami, from a storytelling perspective alongside the in-ring perspective, we got so much accomplished in such a short amount of time.”

“I feel like for both of us that it left just the right amount on the table for me as a singles guy to be like he did so much there, he got so much done, but he didn’t win the championship. So we’ve got one piece of the puzzle left to fill in, and I’m almost happy it didn’t happen then, because of what we got done there. It didn’t need it. I didn’t need it. But now I do and so now it’s still on the table.”

You can check out Gable’s comments in the video below.