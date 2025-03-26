Chad Gable & Dragon Lee Earn High Praise After RAW Match

This week’s episode of WWE Raw featured another chapter in the ongoing comedic-yet-competitive transformation of Chad Gable into El Grande Americano, as he faced off against Dragon Lee in a match that earned rave reviews behind the scenes.

Wrestling under a Lucha Libre-inspired mask, Gable continues to embrace his alter ego, blending athleticism with character work. The match took an unexpected turn when Dragon Lee’s mask was removed, which led to Gable capitalizing and locking in the ankle lock to score the victory.

According to WrestleVotes on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, the bout received heavy praise backstage:

“I did hear there was some heavy praise coming out of that match last night. Gable and Dragon Lee killed it. Crowd loved it, people backstage loved it. And that’s no surprise—Chad Gable has been getting this for years and we know what kind of talent Dragon Lee has. So good on both of them.”

Gable’s mix of technical wrestling and comedic timing continues to earn him strong support from both fans and WWE officials, while Dragon Lee’s consistent performances solidify his role as one of the company’s top rising stars. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, both men appear to be building strong momentum.