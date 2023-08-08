Chad Gable Has Been Asking For A Chance To Prove Himself As A Singles Star For “A Long Time”

Chad Gable won a fatal four-way match to earn an Intercontinental championship match against GUNTHER on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Gable, a member of the Alpha Academy tag team, spoke with SEScoops.com just before SummerSlam and expressed a desire to have a singles run.

Gable said, “So, you know, all I’ll say is I’ve been asking for a long, long time to prove myself as a singles guy. I’ve felt ready for a long time. I’ve surveyed the scene. I keep a close eye on everybody. And when I say I’m ready — I’m not going to say I’m the best, I’ve got to prove myself to do that, but I believe in myself, I believe that I can prove that.

“If I get this opportunity, if that thing with Gunther turns into something bigger, or a bigger opportunity for me, take my word, believe me when I say I’m not going to waste it.”

You can check out the interview below: