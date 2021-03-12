Chad Gable Leaving WWE Soon?

AEW star Dax Harwood has suggested that WWE SmackDown Superstar Chad Gable may be leaving the company soon. Gable and Otis went back & forth on Twitter this week with Gable stating that Otis is his #1 guy. Harwood chimed in and mentioned that Gable isn’t allowed to publicly respond to him for “about 2 more months,” indicating that Gable could be a free agent soon.

Harwood wrote, “Wait, what’s all this #1 talk?! I know you’re not allowed to respond to me publicly for about 2 more months, but c’mon man! HE’S your #1?!”

Harwood then posted a screenshot from a FTR vs. American Alpha match from WWE NXT and wrote, “Maybe we should run this one back soon…”

Gable has not responded to Harwood’s tweets as of this writing. It’s possible that Harwood was just joking around with Gable, but we will keep you updated on his contract status.

