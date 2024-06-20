Chad Gable Pulled From WWE RAW Match Following Wyatt Sicks Attack

Chad Gable is no longer scheduled to appear on this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, where he was set to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

This week on Raw, he was one of the many victims of the Wyatt Sicks, which includes Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. This faction pays tribute to Bo Dallas’ late brother, Bray Wyatt.

Prior to the attack, Gable lost a singles match to Strowman, and days later, he lost to Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle last weekend, after which he signed a new WWE contract. Gable was seen with blood coming from his temple, indicating a possible gunshot wound.

A triple threat match between Gable, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed had been announced for next week’s Raw, but that was changed after WWE shared a graphic on today’s Main Event episode indicating that Gable was no longer involved. Instead, Ilja Dragunov is replacing Gable.

The only other confirmed match for the show is a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane.