Chad Gable Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

WWE star Chad Gable appeared on the Jay Ferrugia Show to discuss various topics, including which wrestlers he would put on his personal Mount Rushmore.

Gable said, “Bret Hart would be on there. Kenta Kobashi, one of my favorites. As far as a cruiserweight goes, Jushin Liger would be on there. For my 13th birthday, I got a Justin Liger mask. I still have it. He’s a legend. Since he gets left off all the time, I’ll put Kurt [Angle] on there for everything he’s done.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

