Chad Gable Says Defeating GUNTHER For The IC Title Means More To Him Than Anyone Else

WWE star and Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable got his opportunity to dethrone the current and longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time “The Ring General” GUNTHER on an episode of RAW in the fall of 2023, but would unfortunately come up short.

Last Monday night on RAW, Gable had a conversation with Adam Pearce about how much facing GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship would mean to him compared to the other WWE stars as it wasn’t about the loss, rather it was about how GUNTHER made his daughter feel after the match.

Gable took to his official Twitter (X) account and doubled down about how facing and defeating The Ring General means more to him than anyone else on the roster.

Gable wrote, “To me… it just means more.”

"To me… it just means more. I wasn't just randomly reminded of this last night. ⁣ ⁣ I wanted to share a piece we made back during the Holidays. I've used it as personal motivation and watched it every day as a constant reminder of my why. To me.. it just means more."

