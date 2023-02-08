Chad Gable Shares Memories Of Jason Jordan Suffering Career-Ending Injury During WWE Match

Chad Gable recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team alongside Otis reflected back on his tag-team alongside Jason Jordan, American Alpha, as well as his memories of Jordan suffering an injury that ended his career and forced him to transition to being a WWE producer.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts and memories.

“So Jason, I still consider one of my best friends. I mean, we grew so close in those few years that we were a tag team. And now that he’s producing, I always say a quick ‘thank you’ every time that he’s on the producer sheet under my match or my segment because our mindsets are so similar, exactly the same. So he knows he needs to tell me very little, and I know that I need to ask very little of him because we’re basically going to say the same thing either way. We know how each other works, how we operate. So it’s sad, but I’m happy to see him,” Gable added. “He’s having a lot of success. He’s happy doing the job he is, and he is really good at it. So it’s cool to see.”

