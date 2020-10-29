Chad Gable Speaks Out About The Shorty G Gimmick

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Chad Gable talked about the Shorty G gimmick:

“I always ask for opportunities. I’ve been in Vince’s office. I talk to the writers. I’m asking constantly for an opportunity. That’s what I want. When I finished the King of the Ring, it was explained to me that this is the direction we are going. We are going to be playing off the short thing going forward including the Shorty G name. Look, I’m not the type of guy that is going to go in, ask for an opportunity, and then when given it, complain about it or say I don’t want that opportunity. That’s just not my philosophy in life. I got what I wanted which was an opportunity. Now, is it the perfect ideal situation from what I wanted? No. In amateur wrestling, me being short was not a thing because I was on a team with 55-kilo guys that are like 5 ft1, so I was on the taller end. It was fine. I got the opportunity, but it started going off the rails when I’m doing segments or backstage things or I’m in the ring and I’m the tallest one. Or I’m doing an interview backstage and I’m the tallest person in the interview. I’m not going to poo poo any opportunity that I’m given. I’m going to try and give it every ounce of energy I have because I love this and I’m committed to this.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)