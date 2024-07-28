Chad Gable Trying To Figure Out Why The Wyatt Sicks Are Targeting Him

WWE star Chad Gable recently spoke with ABC 27 on a number of topics including how he is still trying to figure out why The Wyatt Sicks are targeting him.

Gable said, “Yeah, they flipped the script on me here. I was the one doing the terrorizing for a few months there, and then they came out. The Wyatt Sicks, they’re known as, they’ve been hunting me down for whatever reason, I’m still trying to figure out, so I’m the target of their destruction. So what I’ve done in the meantime, is use my smarts to recruit the Creed Brothers to be by my side. They’re a couple of new younger talents that are just incredible. I gotta have some backup because there’s six of these Wyatts, and they’re creepy. They’re monsters. They got a girl with them that’s just after me every week and she’s creeping me out. So I gotta find a way to deal with these guys, man because who knows when we get in the ring and have to finally throw down, I don’t know what they’re going to be bringing.”

You can check out Gable’s comments in the video below.

