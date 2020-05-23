Chad Gable Tweets On AJ Styles Returning To WWE SmackDown

As reported before during Smackdown, AJ Styles has been drafted back to SmackDown from RAW in exchange for future pick considerations for the red brand. Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion, and will now face Elias in the semifinals next week. Chad Gable, who hasn’t been seen on WWE TV as of late after being re-packaged as Shorty G, took to Twitter after SmackDown and said he’s been waiting for another shot at Styles.

“I’ve been waiting. Give me a rematch,” Shorty tweeted at Styles after the show.

AJ has not responded to Shorty as of this writing. You can see his tweet below: