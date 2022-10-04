Chael Sonnen Calls Out John Cena For Hypocritical Comments On Social Media

Chael Sonnen is someone that has never been afraid to speak his mind.

“The American Gangster” from the mean streets of West Linn, Oregon took to social media on Monday to respond to a post released by WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena earlier that same day.

As always, “The Bad Guy” brought a full load of verbal bullets before he started pulling the Twitter-trigger.

For those who missed it, Cena wrote the following on his Twitter page on Monday as one of his latest in a long-running tradition of sharing random life advice:

“You can get ahead in life and still be kind. Be a fighter without being a bully. Swim without being a shark. Be vulnerable and still be strong. Step up without stepping on and over others. You can live with love for self and others.”

It didn’t take long for the former UFC title contender to load up his own Twitter account and press the “Reply” button to share his thoughts, in traditional sarcastic-Sonnen-style.

“Don’t think. Just do what John Cena tells you to do. Being fabulously wealthy enough to control his own life is boring. He needs to control your life too. Give Cena power, control, and attention.”

Check out the pair of tweets embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feeds of WWE legend John Cena and MMA legend Chael Sonnen.