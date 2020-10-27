Champions vs. Champions WWE Survivor Series Matches Announced

WWE has announced several non-title champion vs. champion matches for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The women’s and men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Matches have also been confirmed for the pay-per-view. As of this writing, Keith Lee and AJ Styles have qualified for the men’s Team RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw Lee defeat Elias to qualify, while Styles beat Jeff Hardy to earn his spot. The women’s Team RAW features WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax as the Team Captains, plus Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and one Superstar to be determined later tonight.

It’s believed that WWE NXT Superstars will also be involved in these matches, but WWE has not confirmed that as of this writing.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 22 from The ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA)

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 1 Superstar TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA)