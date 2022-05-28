Championship Contender’s Match and New Segments Revealed for Monday’s RAW

WWE has revealed new segments and a new match for Monday’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, which will be the final red brand show before WWE Hell In a Cell.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will face Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match on RAW. If Riddle and Nakamura win on RAW, they will be named the new #1 contenders for a title shot.

The Usos bragged about how The Bloodline took out Riddle and Randy Orton on tonight’s SmackDown, where they celebrated their great title unification win over RK-Bro last week. Nakamura interrupted and said that he and a friend wanted to compete for the titles. The two teams then got into a confrontation after he introduced Riddle as his friend. The Usos were defeated by Riddle and Nakamura, forcing them to retreat up the ramp. WWE later announced the SmackDown Championship Contenders match.

WWE also announced that Cody Rhodes will be on Monday’s show to answer Seth Rollins’ latest attack. Rollins attacked Rhodes during his match with The Miz on RAW this week, resulting in the disqualification. Miz and Rollins then attacked Rhodes at ringside after.

Finally, a contract signing has been added to Monday’s RAW lineup. The signing will be for the MVP and a 2-on-1 handicap match between Omos and Bobby Lashley at Hell In a Cell.

The following is the updated line-up for RAW’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition on Monday:

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match

– Lacey Evans returns to RAW and makes her in-ring return

– Contract signing for Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell

– Cody Rhodes responds to the latest attack by Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match