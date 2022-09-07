Championship Eliminator Match Revealed for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has begun to make new announcements for the highly anticipated episode of Dynamite that will air tonight. One of these announcements is that a Championship Eliminator match between Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Penelope Ford will take place. If Ford prevails, then she will be granted a title defense in the future.

Due to a back injury, AEW’s original plan called for Thunder Rosa to defend the AEW Women’s Title against Storm at All Out. However, Thunder Rosa was forced to withdraw from the match. As a direct consequence of this, AEW scheduled a four-way match between Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Storm to determine an Interim AEW Women’s World Champion. Storm emerged victorious in this match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan has made a number of changes to the plans for tonight’s show as a result of the fight that occurred backstage at AEW All Out. As a result of their involvement in the fight, several people have been suspended.

Here is the latest line-up for tonight’s show that will be broadcast live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

* Title Eliminator Match: Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford