Championship Ladder Match Confirmed For AEW All In

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, interim EVP Christopher Daniels made a big announcement that current AEW World Trios Champion The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) will defend their titles in a 4-Way Ladder Match at All In against The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and a fourth team, who will be decided on the August 24th episode of Collision.

AEW All In 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England.