Championship Match And More Set For Tonight’s Episode Of ROH TV

Ring Of Honor announced that ROH World TV Champion Atlantis Jr. will put his championship on the line against Serpentico on this week’s show, and Taya Valkyrie, Marina Shafir, and Robyn Renegade will face each other in a 3-Way Match.

The company also announced that Laynie Luck will take on Skye Blue in singles action, ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz will battle Mackenzie Morgan in a ROH Women’s World TV Championship Proving Ground Match, Diamanté will be in singles action and “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson and The Infantry’s “The Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo will go up against Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

These are the first few matches announced for this week’s episode, which airs on HonorClub.

