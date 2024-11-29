Championship Match Announced For Next Month’s ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring Of Honor (ROH) announced that ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet will defend her championship against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch at their Final Battle 2024 PPV on Friday, December 20th.
The PPV will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and air live on WatchROH.com.
FRIDAY Dec 20th | Hammerstein Ballroom@ManhattanCenter | #ROHFinalBattlehttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn#ROH Women’s World TV Title
Red Velvet (c) vs 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch#ROH Women’s World TV Title is on the line as the challenger @LegitLeyla takes on the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet! pic.twitter.com/jTkqaZzRFm
