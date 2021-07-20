Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW

RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles are set to defend their titles during next Monday’s RAW episode from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE has announced The Viking Raiders will challenge Styles and Omos for the titles next Monday night. This will be a rematch from Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which saw AJ and Omos retain.

Tonight’s RAW saw Erik and Ivar team with Riddle for a six-man win over Styles, Omos and John Morrison. The Viking Raiders won their Money In the Bank title shot by picking up singles wins on the July 12 RAW – Ivar defeated AJ, Erik defeated Omos.