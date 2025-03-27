Championship Match Set For HOG ISOLATION

House of Glory Wrestling (HOG) announced that HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will put his title on the line against top AEW star Konosuke Takeshita at ISOLATION on Friday, April 25th from the NYC Arena in New York City.

You can check out the full announcement below:

HUGE HOG Heavyweight Championship Match Signed For ISOLATION on April 25th!

House Of Glory officials have signed an enormous main event for Friday April 25th at ISOLATION. Live from the NYC Arena, the HOG Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when champion Mike Santana defends against AEW star “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita!

For almost sixteen months, the champion Santana has taken on all challengers from all over the world. Some of the biggest stars in the world have failed to dethrone “The Nastiest” Mike Santana since capturing the title in December 2023. Now Santana faces one of his toughest tests when he battles the AEW and NJPW star Takeshita.

The Alpha makes his HOG debut and a rare NYC appearance with his sights on the HOG Heavyweight Championship. The current NJPW Never Openweight Champion is looking to capture new gold when he battles Santana in NYC. Can the challenger capture the championship on his HOG debut?

ISOLATION will stream LIVE on TrillerTV+.

Get tickets now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $25!

Also announced so far;

-Trevor Lee

-Sinner & Saint

-HOG Tag Team Champions Mane Event

& more!