WWE announced the following for next Friday’s Smackdown episode, which was taped earlier this week at the Performance Center:

-The Miz and John Morrison warn WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman over their handicap match at the Backlash PPV

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks and Bayley

Stay tuned for more announcements on next week’s Smackdown.