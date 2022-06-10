Chances of Stephanie McMahon Returning to WWE Have Diminished

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE and the attempts to bury her a few weeks after her departure.

There was an attempt to bury her earlier this week, and Dave Meltzer reports that the Business Insider story about her departure was planted by someone in the company as a tactic to bury her. According to the article, Vince McMahon is the cause for her “leave of absence.” Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that she was the one who decided to leave and that she had been considering doing so for some time.

Meltzer went on to say that the chances of her returning have “greatly diminished,” but time heals all wounds. McMahon had worked for her father for decades and had been the company’s face for a long time.

Regarding Stephanie’s burial, Meltzer stated this was not done when George Barrios and Michelle Wilson departed the company, implying that something big must have occurred since Stephanie’s departure for individuals at the top to bury her. WWE has also recruited people to take over her responsibilities.

Nobody would say anything negative about her when she left because Vince would find out, but the Business Insider story and “other stories were clearly done with Vince’s approval and the opposite of what key people in the company thought was the case,” according to Meltzer. “The company planted the story,” he added, “basically that WWE’s brand partnership revenue was well behind that of UFC, a similar sized company.”

“We weren’t seeing that growth,” a WWE source told Business Insider. “When someone is moved out of a company, it’s usually the result of something not working. WWE took stronger control of that a few months ago.”

Stephanie had apparently been considering leaving for a few months and had informed Vince of her plans, which surprised him and prompted him to get the ball rolling on the transition.

There are currently no answers as to why she was buried, but some in the wrestling community speculate that it may have something to do with the MLW lawsuit against WWE, in which it was claimed that Stephanie was the one who called FOX to have the MLW partnership with FOX-owned Tubi canceled.

