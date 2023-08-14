Change Made To AEW All In Schedule

AEW’s All In pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The show will air as a PPV on Bleacher Report in the United States. Fans around the world can also watch via FITE.

The main event features AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole, as well as AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson.

The ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) will defend their title against MJF and Adam Cole on the Zero Hour pre-show.

On Monday, Ticketmaster sent an email to those who had purchased event tickets informing them that the door would now open at 15:30 BST and the show would begin at 17:00 BST.

This is most likely being done to allow fans enough time to get to the show. All In will start at 6 p.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET, with the pre-show starting at 5 p.m. local time, or 12 p.m. ET.

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will face Toni Storm, Saraya or Skye Blue, Britt Baker or The Bunny, and Sting & Darby Allin will face Swerve Strickland & AR Fox in a coffin match.