Change To The WWE United States Championship Match At Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is now official for WWE Extreme Rules. Hardy was added to the match after beating Sheamus on tonight’s RAW, making it a Triple Threat.

The WWE Extreme Rules PPV will take place this Sunday 9/26 from Columbus Ohio. Here is the updated lineup-

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. The Demon

–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair

–WWE United States Championship Triple Threat: Damian Priest (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella