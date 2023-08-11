Change To Title Match At Impact Emergence Announced, Updated Line-Up

The Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will now be defended in a Fatal 4 Way at Emergence.

ML Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) had previously announced that they would defend their titles against The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) at Emergence. However, on tonight’s Impact, The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) and Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) made their case to Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella for a title shot. Kelly and Slamovich intervened, stating that they will face all three teams at Emergence, making it a Fatal 4 Way.

The Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the 2023 Impact Emergence special on Sunday, August 27. It will be broadcast live on Impact Plus, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders subscribers, and FITE.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Tournament Winners TBD vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. TBA

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose