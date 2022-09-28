Change to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event, Updated Card

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc’s main event will now be a Triple Threat.

JD McDonagh had previously defeated Tyler Bate to become Breakker’s new #1 contender for Halloween Havoc. Ilja Dragunov made a surprise appearance in the post-match segment to square off against McDonagh and Breakker. Tuesday night’s NXT show began with Dragunov hyping his return to NXT to defeat another unbeatable machine in Breakker and reclaim gold. McDonagh interrupted again, threatening Dragunov’s career. Breakker then came in and did some Steiner Match before proposing a Triple Threat for the title.

Dragunov, McDonagh, and Breakker then squared off in the ring. Breakker promised to see them at Halloween Havoc, and the segment ended with Breakker raising the title in the air as they locked gazes.

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL will host NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22. It will be broadcasted live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from tonight’s NXT opener:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner or Andre Chase vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer