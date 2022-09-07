Changes Being Made to AEW Dynamite Due to CM Punk Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room.

As a result of the incident, changes are being made to this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. According to reports, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho were not initially planned to be a part of this week’s show; however, they will now be present for AEW’s debut event in Buffalo, New York.

F4WOnline.com reports that “there are suspensions stemming,” and, “[Ace] Steel and Pat Buck will not be at Wednesday’s Dynamite, but it’s unconfirmed if they are officially suspended. Meltzer said he also believes the others involved in the fight will also not be brought to Buffalo.”

The only matches that have been announced so far for Dynamite are ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia and Best Friends/Orange Cassidy going up against Death Triangle. Additionally, MJF is being advertised for an appearance.

AEW tweeted out a graphic promoting the Dynamite/Rampage taping that will take place next week, but CM Punk and Kenny Omega were not included in the graphic. The graphic includes the Young Bucks.

#AEW makes its inaugural visit the NY State capitol with back-to-back #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage shows at @TheMVPArena in Albany on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Tickets (starting at $29+fees) are on sale NOW! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/W2bAjAv2YZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022

