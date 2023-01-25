Changes Made to Dynamite Match, AEW Announces Britt Baker Injury

Britt Baker is currently out with an injury.

For tonight’s Dynamite episode’s Triple Threat with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, AEW has just announced that Baker is injured and unable to participate. Soho and Storm will now compete in a singles match.

“Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite. Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT!,” AEW wrote.

There’s no word on what kind of injury Baker has or when she’ll be able to return to action. Her most recent match took place on January 11th, when she and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated Storm and Saraya. Baker did defeat Billie Starkz on AEW Dark last night, but the match was taped on December 17.

Baker has yet to comment on her current situation as of this writing. The full AEW tweet is below: