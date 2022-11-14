Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)

Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW.

WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.

“Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in Matt Riddle’s side for several weeks, and now The Original Bro will take on Alpha Academy’s leader.” Behind the scenes, Riddle has been attempting to form a band with his idol, Elias, but this week he will face off against a formidable opponent in Gable. Can Riddle put Gable away as easily as he rips his bongos? “Discover tonight on Raw at 8/7C on USA!” WWE wrote in their official RAW preview.

There’s no word on why Otis and Elias were removed from the match, or whether they’ll be at RAW tonight.

The match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will be for the United States Championship, according to WWE. Byron Saxton announced this on the WWE social media accounts. Rollins was able to keep the title last week after Austin Theory cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase.

The Miz will also publicly apologize during his Miz TV segment, according to WWE. In recent weeks, Johnny Gargano has claimed that Miz and Dexter Lumis conspired until things went sour.

The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s RAW from Louisville, KY’s KFC Yum! Center:

* Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a title match

* The Miz hosts a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano