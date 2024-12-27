Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Arianna Grace Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations goes out to a happy couple on the WWE NXT roster.
This week, Arianna Grace surfaced on social media to announce she and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo have gotten engaged during the holiday season.
“It’s official. We’re engaged,” she wrote via X. “Stacks, thank you for the proposal of my dreams, I’m so blessed to have you as my future husband.”
It’s official. We’re engaged!!!!!!!! ❤️ @Stacks_WWE thank you for the proposal of my dreams, I’m so blessed to have you as my future husband 😍 pic.twitter.com/CGXjaCV4kh
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) December 27, 2024