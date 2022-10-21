Character Change for Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth Coming, Comedy Gimmick Dropped

WWE started hinting at a change for two company veterans this week on Main Event.

A segment took place between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. Truth was asked by Benjamin if he understood his (Benjamin’s) obsession with details. He claimed that he used to be like Truth and that he had had his fun. Benjamin said that veterans had advised him to take everything seriously because he might never again have such a great opportunity.

Before leaving, Benjamin said, “I used to be the Gold Standard Shelton Benjamin but now I’m just Shelton.” Benjamin also listed some of the titles he has held.

Truth and Benjamin started teaming together last week, and since they are listed as a tag team internally, whatever is going on here seems to be a long-term plan.

When Benjamin was first signed by WWE in 2000, many people thought that he might one day become the World Champion. He was a former Tag Team, United States, and Intercontinental Champion, but he was never pushed to the top level. Since his return to WWE in 2017, Benjamin has primarily been used on the undercard. He experienced a brief resurgence when he was a member of The Hurt Business.

Truth made his WWE debut as K-Kwik in 1999. From 2002 until his return to WWE in 2008, he wrestled for TNA and independent promotions. In addition to being a former United States and Tag Team Champion, he has earned a reputation as a trustworthy wrestler who can handle any challenge. He has primarily been an undercard comedy act for WWE, with the exception of a couple of brief storylines where it was hinted that he would be moved up the card.

It appears that WWE will give both men a fresh start with a serious storyline.

You can watch the segment from Main Event below: