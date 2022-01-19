Charlie Haas Makes Announcement Regarding His 2022 Plans

Former WWE star Charlie Haas, who recently debuted with Impact Wrestling, made the following announcement on Twitter:

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

I am officially open for ALL bookings!! Matches/Seminars/Signings

Please Share & tag your favorite promotions & let them know you want me to show up there.

Email bookcharliehaas@gmail.com

#HaasOfPainTour

Before my appearance on Impact, I’ve been out of the public spotlight for quite some time. During that time, I saw all the posts & questions about my health & well being just because of some random shots that came from an SWE show I did. The truth is, I’ve always been just fine. I’ve been away being a father. That was my priority for my 4 wonderful kids. But now, my 2 sons especially are obsessed with wrestling & it’s time to show them & the world (in case they forgot), why I was in something that was considered The World’s Greatest. There’s no dream opponent list I’m writing down. I want anyone at any time in any place. 2022 is shaping up as a great time to be a pro wrestling fan. But it’s also shaping up as a great time to be a pro wrestler. FTR vs The Rock & Roll Express, Effy vs Jeff Jarrett. Just a couple examples this year of the wild matchups once thought impossible. That’s what I want to be a part of. The Haas of Pain Tour starts NOW!”