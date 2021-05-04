Charlotte Added To RAW Women’s Championship Match At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has officially added Charlotte Flair to the RAW Women’s Title match between Asuka and champion Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

The change had been rumored for a few weeks now. Asuka vs. Ripley was just announced this evening before RAW hit the air, and Flair was then added to the match during a segment with Sonya Deville on RAW.

Below is the current card for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16 from the Yuengling Center-

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley