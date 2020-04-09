Charlotte Comments On Io Shirai Earning Championship Shot

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode also saw Io Shirai become the new #1 contender to new NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for a future title shot. Shirai earned the title shot by defeating Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and Chelsea Green in a Ladder Match.

Flair took to Twitter after the show and almost congratulated Shirai.

Flair wrote, “A ladder match where the prize is a figure-8. Congratulations?”

There’s no word yet on when Shirai vs. Flair will take place, but we will keep you updated. Flair just won the title from Rhea Ripley during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday.

Below is Flair’s full tweet, along with footage from the match: